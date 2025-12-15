Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Dolphins vs Steelers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Monday Night Football's Dolphins vs Steelers matchup on December 15. This welcome offer allows bettors to explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on a crucial AFC showdown between two playoff-contending teams.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a unique 10-day structure that rewards losing wagers with FanCash. New customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the stake amount. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, making the total potential value $2,000 over the promotional period.
For Monday Night Football between the Dolphins and Steelers, bettors can wager on various markets including the point spread, moneyline, or player props. If you bet $100 on Miami to cover the spread and the Steelers win by more than the spread, you would receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your Dolphins bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular wager.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for qualifying wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Only losing wagers qualify for FanCash rewards.
- Maximum of $200 in FanCash per day during the 10-day period.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process and making your first qualifying wager. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing personal information including your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any Dolphins vs Steelers market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your wager loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake amount within 72 hours of settlement.
- Repeat the process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more detailed information about terms and conditions, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These bonuses often include odds boosts for popular games, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions tied to major sporting events. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where updated offers are displayed regularly.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.