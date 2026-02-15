Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Gets Great Injury News Ahead of Utah Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are nearly all the way back to their best health of the season on the hardwood. Forward Moustapha Thiam is slated to play against the Utah Utes today at Noon ET on ESPN.

Thiam missed two of the past three games due to an ankle injury, but he's fighting through the issue to help Cincinnati try to win its third straight game in conference play for the first time this season.

Shon Abaev is still out with a lower-body injury as of this writing, but he has been upgraded to doubtful after being just a straight scratch for most of the past two weeks.

Cincinnati has won its past two games, both by 20-plus points.

"It's the first time we've just had everybody start to shoot the ball and play offensively in sync," Wes Miller said about the last two games as Cincinnati picks up an offensive rhythm. "You know, we're a bunch of guys who are all kind of playing within a rhythm. It hadn't happened all year, and it's happened in the last two games, and it's been nice to see. I mean, we've felt like we put together this special roster. And I think Kansas State would say the same thing, too, but we've never really had it together with any real continuity.

The contest tips off today at noon ET on ESPN.

Check out the full injury report below:

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

