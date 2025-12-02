Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 76-58 Win Over Tarleton State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got another double-digit victory on the board Monday night against Tarleton State, 76-58. UC poured in 15 threes in the game, driven by Kerr Kriisa (20 points, three assists) and Day Day Thomas (19 points, five rebounds, six assists).
The team is now allowing just 64.1 points per game defensively, and ranks sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Cincinnati also leads the country in non-steal turnover percentage (12.6%), ranks ninth in block percentage (17.6%), 13th in 2-point percentage defense (42.1%), and 15th in turnover percentage (23.2%).
That defense is where it needs to be, but the offense fell even further on KenPom to 219th nationally in offensive efficiency after the shaky showing against a depleted Tarleton State team.
They are trying to sharpen their good attributes and flush what made them lose to Eastern Michigan last week.
“We definitely laid an egg," Kriisa said about how the team responded to last week's loss. "We just showed ourselves that if we're not connected and if we go halfway in the game, we're not that good. What makes us special is how hard we play, how focused we are, how detailed we are, and how together we are. So, I think down the line, we can look at that game and kind of laugh about it, because that game really helped us move forward.”
Check out the top highlights from the final tune-up contest before the big Crosstown Shootout on Friday night:
