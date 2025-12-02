Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 76-58 Win Over Tarleton State

Highlights from last night's 76-58 win over Tarleton State:



🔺 Kriisa: 20p, 3a, 6-11 3PT

🔺 Thomas: 19p, 6a, 5r, 5-11 3PT

🔺 Miller: 13p, 11r, 2b, 2s

🔺 Abaev: 10p, 7r, 2s