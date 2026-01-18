Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 79-70 Win Over No. 2 Iowa State

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats shocked the nation on Saturday with a commanding 79-70 win over No. 2 Iowa State at home for the program's first top-10 victory since 2012 and the team's first home top-two win since 1967.

It was a monumental day to keep life still faintly alive in this season. Wes Miller's team has to win 12 more conference games before the Big 12 Tournament, and the win ensured they don't have to win out for at least a little while longer.

Cincinnati smacked home 10 triples in this game and got a great showing from guys like Day Day Thomas (19 points, two steals), Baba Miller (eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks), Jizzle James (15 points, one turnover), and Jalen Celestine (12 points, four of UC's 10 threes).

“It means a lot," Thomas said about the best win of his three years at UC. "Me and this guy (Wes Miller) right here, we have been through a lot. So, we will enjoy it today and get back to work tomorrow. It meant a lot to me to get this win.”

Buck Harris loved the execution from him and his teammates.

“I just do what I need to do for my team," Harris said. "If I have to do the dirty work, then that’s what I’m going to do. If I have to scrap on the floor with some people, then that’s what I'm going to do. I’ll do anything to help my team win the game. I just want to keep playing hard, that’s what I do.”

Check out the top plays from Saturday's huge win below:

Highlights from yesterday's 79-70 win over Iowa State:



🔺 Thomas: 19p, 2r, 2s

🔺 James: 15p

🔺 Harris: 12p, 4r, 2s

🔺 Celestine: 12p, 5r

🔺 Miller: 8p, 12r, 4a, 2b pic.twitter.com/HBDY9AOMxp — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) January 18, 2026

