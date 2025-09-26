Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Hires Notable New Staff Member
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats basketball team announced a staff addition on Friday. Kelly Peters is joining the program as a special assistant to the head coach in what looks like another administration role added to the staff.
Peters has extensive NBA scouting experience, and his hiring marks another step forward in Cincinnati's pursuit of a top-tier program in a more professional CBB environment.
Peters was most recently part of the USA Basketball’s FIBA Americas team staff and an advance scout with the 76ers from 2020 to 23. Before that, Peters was an assistant coach for a season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League after spending three years as an advance scout with the Golden State Warriors.
“Kelly brings a wealth of experience and perspective from almost a decade in the NBA with multiple organizations,” head coach Wes Miller said in a press release. “We’re glad to have him join the staff as we continue our preparation for the season.”
Peters is ready to hit the ground running and mine more talent for the Bearcats' rosters.
“I’m really excited to hit the ground running and have the opportunity to work with Coach Miller, this staff, and this team,” Peters said in the release. “I look to bring NBA-level championship experience to a program with this type of history, commitment, and community to help us compete in the Big 12 and nationally.”
