Former Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Star Jarron Cumberland Signs With NBA Team Ahead of 2025-26 Season
CINCINNATI — Jarron Cumberland landed another shot in the NBA.
The former Cincinnati Bearcats forward is signing a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to make the full roster over the next month.
Cumberland is tenth all-time in games played at UC (133) and was the AAC Player of the Year in 2019. He is fifth all-time in career victories (105) and seventh all-time in assists (415). He played for Cincinnati from 2016 to 20.
Cumberland has bounced around the NBA G-League over the past few seasons after getting some playing time with the Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season. Lakers head coach J.J. Redick noted the team has plenty to sort through with its roster.
“It’s not that important to me. I haven’t spent a ton of time thinking about it,” Redick said this week about the Lakers' starting lineup. “We certainly have several players, let’s call it seven or eight, that are starter-level players in the NBA. I do know this, I did say that last year, and that lineup started seven or eight games at the beginning of the season, and we started 24 lineups throughout the year. So not gonna spend too much time banging my head against a wall on that before we have a practice.”
The terms of the contract were not disclosed upon Cumberland's signing.
