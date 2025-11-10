Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Star Baba Miller Makes First-Ever Big 12 Starting Five
CINCINNATI — Baba Miller, balling as a Bearcat early.
Cincinnati's top scorer this season earned a spot on the brand-new Big 12 Starting Five, which is the conference's take on a team of the week.
Miller tipped off his hot start with 18 points and 10 boards in the Bearcats’ 94-63 victory over Western Carolina last Monday before tallying 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks on 8-of-9 from the field against Georgia State. He has been one of the nation's most productive players, sitting as one of 18 nationally with multiple double-doubles this season.
Arizona’s Koa Peat, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson also made the first-ever Big 12 Starting Five.
“I feel like just doing my role as hard as I can or as efficiently as I can helps me, but also helps the team," Miller said after Friday's win. "I feel like running hard, cutting hard, doesn't just give me shots but also my teammates. So that's something that I definitely try to do every night.”
Miller can keep it rolling in a huge game Tuesday against rival Dayton.
