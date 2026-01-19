Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Star Baba Miller Named to Third Big 12 Starting Five of 2025-26 Season

CINCINNATI — UC star forward Baba Miller made it onto his third Big 12 Starting Five list of the 2025-26 season on Monday after a big 2-0 week for the team that he helped power a 2-0 week that included the best win of the decade over No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday.

Miller also made the Starting Five on Nov. 30 and Dec. 10. He is joined on the list by Arizona’s Jaden Bradley, UCF’s Themus Fulks, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, and Texas Tech’s JT Toppin.

The star averaged 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game last week in wins over Colorado and No. 2 Iowa State. The 25-point, 11-rebound, four-assist, and two-block effort against the Buffaloes marked Miller’s third 20-point game of the season and fifth of his career as he recorded his eighth double-double of the season and 14th of his career.

The rangy forward kept the big outings going with eight points, 12 boards, four assists, and two blocks in a 79-70 win over No. 2 Iowa State, the Bearcats’ highest-ranked win since defeating No. 2 Syracuse, 71-68, in the 2012 Big East Tournament. He discussed his mentality after the Colorado victory.

“I approach every game the same. We all do as a team, but yeah, it's going to be an exciting game to play on Saturday," Miller said last week.

UC plays No. 1 Arizona next on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk