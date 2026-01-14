Cincinnati Bearcats Guard's Injury Status Revealed For Colorado Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team won't have Kerr Kriisa (shoulder) on the floor for a third consecutive game on Wednesday night.

UC is taking on the Colorado Buffaloes at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with a shorthanded backcourt. They managed to post 19 assists in another strong passing showing from the offense in Sunday's 73-72 loss to UCF, but the shotmaking just hasn't been there enough all season.

Kriisa was starting to find his outside shot before getting knocked out of the Houston loss on Jan. 3. All in all, he is shooting 33.3% from deep this season. The Bearcats are missing the offensive impact from him and Jalen Haynes.

The big man is still out with his knee injury and has no public timeline for a return this season. His and Kriisa's injuries have been factors in Cincinnati's worst season so far this decade.

An 8-8 start has prompted talk of a brown bag protest for tonight's game, but fans would have to sneak those in to get through the clear-bag arena policy, and UC legends are voicing their own protest against this protest.

"Not a fan of the brown bag," Former guard Nick Van Exel posted on X. "I think they hear you all loud and clear, but the school I went to is not like that. We're all upset, but hang around when it's tough. It's easy to jump ship when it's going bad. Let's cheer louder and be more together to change the season for the better. The players will feel it. Stay together!!!"

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

