Cincinnati Forward Out With Injury Ahead of 2025-26 Season
CINCINNATI — UC basketball got some unfortunate injury news this week surrounding forward Jalen Haynes. The George Mason transfer is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and will miss the start of the 2025-26 season.
The 6-8, 250-pound talent holds one more season of eligibility after posting 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on 55.4% shooting from the floor this past season. Haynes is a traditional interior player with a 60.4% free-throw mark and a 3-17 total from outside last campaign.
He was right in the mix to play significant time at the four and five spot along with Baba Miller, Moustapha Thiam, and Tyler McKinley. Now, UC is a bit thinner at those positions.
"Jalen Haynes is a beast," Miller said about the big man earlier this offseason. "He brings a level of physicality to our frontcourt that will translate immediately in the Big 12. He plays with a high motor, he attacks the backboards, and he values winning. Offensively, he brings a diverse and valuable skill set to our team. He can really score, but he also has the ability to generate offensive opportunities for his teammates."
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has averaged 12.7 points and six boards per contest across stops at Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State, and last year with the Patriots.
