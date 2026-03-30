Cincinnati Has Their First Portal Target For Next Season

The Jerrod Calhoun era has officially begun. In the modern era of college athletics, there is no room to take a break because every team is just one transfer portal away from competing. While Calhoun’s honeymoon is a welcome sight to the University of Cincinnati, the results have to quickly translate, which means it is time to assemble his team for Year 1 with the Bearcats.

Right now, the priority is keeping the likes of guard Keyshuan Tillery, Jizzle James, and center Moustapha Thiam. Tillery just completed a promising freshman season, and the 7-foot-2 Thiam put up 20+ points four different times last season, showing his potential. James notched 10+ points 13 times last season. Thiam and James are the two top scorers from last year who are eligible for return next season.

Of course, with the NCAA Transfer Portal set to open in the coming weeks, there has recently been a flood of players from all across the nation submitting their intent to enter, including former Utah State sixth man and Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year Karson Templin, who announced his intention to enter the portal last week.

Templin Would Be A Massive Help To A Struggling Offense

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) and guard Mj Collins (2) celebrate in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Last season, the Bearcats averaged 73.1 points per game, ranking 221st in the country, underscoring their offensive inefficiencies. Combine that with a bench offense that tallied just 17.3 points per game, and Templin grows more valuable by the minute.

Templin has spent his whole career as an Aggie and has seen his role increase year-on-year, where his 2025/26 campaign saw the former three-star notch a strong 8.8 points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds, all on a strong 50% field goal rate, with a season-high of 20 points coming in a 99-75 win over the Memphis Tigers.

Can Templin Translate His Game To The Big 12?

Moving from the Mountain West to possibly the strongest basketball conference in the nation is a tall task, but Templin's 6-foot-9 stature comes along with a wily post presence that is reliant on quick pump fakes and a steady hand around the rim.

Templin’s 2025/26 season also saw the junior shoot his best from beyond the arc at a 32.8% clip. If Templin can keep those numbers steady, his ability to pick and fade could be a massive help to an offense that hit 33.9% of its three-pointers last season.

The veteran could be a solid ninth or tenth man in the Big 12 next season.