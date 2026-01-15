Wes Miller And Other Discuss Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Home Colorado Bout

CINCINNATI — It was a winning Wednesday for the Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team with a 77-68 triumph over Colorado.

It was Cincinnati's first Big 12 win of the 2025-26 season and a needed confidence boost for a team welcoming in No. 3 Iowa State to Fifth Third Arena on Saturday. The victory is also UC's first Quad 1 or Quad 2 triumph (1-7 in those games this season). It also moved them to 8-1 all-time against the Buffaloes.

Wes Miller commented on the win and has a fresh update on Kerr Kriisa's injured shoulder. The veteran guard missed his third consecutive game on Wednesday after getting injured against Houston.

"I don't have an update," Miller said about Kriisa. "I don't think it's months, hopefully not weeks. He hasn't practiced yet (since the injury), so that'll be exciting to get him back."

He also dove into the fan reaction to an 8-8 start this season.

"There's so much support, that's what I focus on. You know, I think the guys feel support. I think they feel the cheers," Miller said about fan sentiment lately. "And we're at a place where the expectations are really high, you know, because of what's happened here over such a long period of time, we all came here because of that. There are 10,000 people there tonight, and there are a lot of people cheering and supporting. And I think that's that's the part that I think we all appreciate."

The competition levels up tremendously over the next few days with No. 3 Iowa State rolling into town for their latest battle against UC. They beat the Bearcats both times last season by a combined 31 points in the regular season and the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

An upset could help wash away the feelings of an 8-8 start to this season.

Cincinnati battles the Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Check out full comments from Miller, Baba Miller, and Day Day Thomas:

