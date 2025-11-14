Wes Miller Introduces 2026 Four-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Signee Kayden Allen
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball inked a signing from 2026 four-star guard Kayden Allen this week after he committed back on Oct. 2.
According to 247Sports, Allen is the 56th-best player in the class of 2026 and the 23rd-ranked small forward among all 2026 talents. He is currently the only player in Cincinnati's 2026 class.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Kayden and his mom, Krystal, to the Cincinnati Bearcats’ basketball family,” UC head coach Wes Miller said. “Kayden is someone we have recruited for close to his entire high school career. Not only is Kayden talented, he is skilled, smart, tough, and versatile. His strong work ethic gives me great belief that he will only continue to improve in the years ahead and be someone our fanbase will come to love and support.”
Cincinnati had been in on Allen since the ground floor of his recruitment window. Miller and his staff offered the talented 2026 forward back in 2022 during the early days of the coach's tenure. That long-term pursuit has clearly paid off in this situation.
He transferred to a new high school after attending Grayson High School and Montverde Academy.
The 6-foot-6 small forward posted 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the 2024-25 season at one of the best high school programs in the country. Allen profiles as a solid building block for Wes Miller as the first and currently only commitment for UC in this class.
