Wes Miller Recaps Massive Ranked Win Over Iowa State From Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats cooked up a great gameplan against No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday to win 79-70 on Saturday afternoon. Wes Miller dove into how they took such great care of the ball (eight turnovers) among many winning paths they found against a team they've hemorrhaged turnovers against over the past two seasons.

That wasn't the case today, and it led to the program's first top-10 victory in over a decade and its first top-two win at home since the 1967 season. Jizzle James's one turnover in 30 minutes was a huge reason for the triumph.

"We'd make him dribble through two different pick and roll actions, and then we'd cut just to get our offense started," Miller said about how James had to navigate one of the hardest defenses in the country. "We did that probably 10-14 times. So think about all the pressure he had to handle just to get our offense started. I thought he did it masterfully. I thought it was as good a floor game as I've ever seen him play, aside from the turnover there on the right sideline late when he handled the pressure, he got us installed into offense, and then everybody was able to make plays because of that."

UC made real history with the victory for the first time since the 2012 season. The Bearcats beat No. 8 Marquette, No. 2 Syracuse, and No. 10 Florida State that campaign.

The team played a strong, connected game that it will try to parlay into more success against the best team in the Big 12, Arizona.

"I think that we prepare for these moments," Buck Harris said about taking care of the ball after scoring 12 points with no turnovers. "A couple games, we sold a 10-point lead, and we have a big emphasis on taking care of the ball, and we do a lot of stuff in practice with five minutes left in the game, and value possessions one by one, and keep just chipping at it."

Cincinnati turns its focus to a battle against the No. 1-ranked Wildcats on the road Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. Check out the full media session below:

