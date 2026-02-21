DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code to unlock bet $5, get $200 bonus bets if your first wager wins. This exciting weekend features NBA action resuming after the All-Star break, loaded college basketball matchups including Houston vs. Arizona, and the Winter Games finale with the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game. Take advantage of this generous welcome offer and explore top sportsbook promos available through Feb. 21.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for weekend basketball and Winter Games betting

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry to activate the bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your first bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, plus you keep your original winnings.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the promotion.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Eight $25 bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Houston to cover the spread against Arizona and win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If Houston fails to cover, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to NBA games or Winter Games hockey matches this weekend.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for NBA and college basketball action

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and start betting on this weekend's exciting slate of games:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information for identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on NBA, college basketball, or Winter Games markets. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets instantly along with your original winnings. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about features, betting options, and user experience.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special promotions throughout major sporting events. Current users can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These promotions often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance, and early payout specials during marquee games like the Houston-Arizona showdown or NBA playoff races.

Regular customers should check the promotions section frequently as DraftKings updates these offers daily, especially during busy sports weekends featuring multiple leagues and championship events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.