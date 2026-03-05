Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Thursday's NBA, NCAAB, NHL Action

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to earn up to a $250 bonus bet on Thursday's exciting sports slate. Use promo code "SIBONUS250BM" when registering to unlock this welcome offer for NBA, NCAAB, NHL, and World Baseball Classic betting. This current sportsbook promos opportunity is available through March 5.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code bonus bet match works

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" provides new account holders with a 100% bonus bet match on their first qualifying wager. After placing your initial real-money bet within 30 days of account creation, Caesars will match that amount up to $250 in bonus bets. This promotion requires using the specified promo code during registration to remain eligible.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the account.

• First wager must be placed within 30 days of registration.

• Bonus bet equals 100% of the qualifying wager amount.

• Maximum bonus bet value is $250.

• Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or bonus funds do not qualify.

• Odds shorter than -500 are excluded from the promotion.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Warriors-Rockets game and it loses, you receive a $100 bonus bet to use on future wagers. If you bet $250 on the Nets-Heat matchup and it wins, you still earn the maximum $250 bonus bet while keeping your original winnings. The bonus bet provides another opportunity to wager on upcoming NBA games, college basketball tournament action, or NHL playoff race matchups.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Thursday's games

Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus bet match and start betting on tonight's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL action:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code "SIBONUS250BM" during account creation. Provide required personal information including name, date of birth, and address. Make a minimum $10 deposit using a preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible sports market. Receive your bonus bet match within 24 hours regardless of the outcome.

New users can explore our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can access ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new customer welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the sports calendar. These promotions often target major sporting events like March Madness, playoff games, and championship matchups.

Existing customers should check the Promotions tab within the Caesars Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts and limited-time offers. The Caesars Rewards program also provides additional benefits including tier credits, reward credits, and exclusive betting opportunities for active users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.