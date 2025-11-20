Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Moderate Betting Underdogs Against No. 6 Louisville For First Time This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting underdogs for the first time this season on Friday night against No. 6 Louisville. The line has settled at Louisville -7.5 with a point total sitting at 162.5 points.
Cincinnati and U of L enter this neutral-site contest at Heritage Bank Center with 4-0 records straight up and against the spread. UC is trying to become just the second team this season to hold the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation under 100 points. They are bringing the second-best defensive efficiency mark on KenPom into the contest.
Both teams rank in the top 30 nationally in adjusted tempo on KenPom.
"I'm concerned about being the better team," Miller said this week about this game's pace. "We care a lot about our pace, but we're not in a competition for pace. We're about our pace, how we want to play, and doing a great job against the opponent. We're only trying to figure out how to win the possession-to-possession competition. I'm not trying to compare the pace of play by any means."
Cincinnati is 44-56 all-time against Louisville, last playing them in the Maui Invitational in 2022 (81-62 Bearcats win). That program has risen dramatically since that point. Check out a full preview of the action here as Cincinnati tries to pull the upset in front of a split crowd.
