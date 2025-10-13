Bearcats Special Teams Star Max Fletcher Wins Weekly Big 12 Honor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has seen a massive resurgence from its special teams this season and stamped that further Monday after punter Max Fletcher took home Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Fletcher has been stellar all season and launched five bombs on Saturday, with four pinning the UCF Knights inside their own 20-yard line. He's pinned opponents inside their own five-yard line in each of the past two games.
“For those, it's trying to tee it up and go a little bit shorter, almost like golf, like a little chip shot in," Fletcher noted about the short kicks he had to make on Saturday. "I just have to see what the wind's doing. I make sure Manny [Covey] is their to down the ball; I’m proud of those guys. I'm trying to help this team win. I'm confident in my abilities, and if I need to go out there five times and help the team win, then I’m happy to do that.”
The veteran redshirted last year in his brother, Mason's, final season at UC after transferring from Arkansas, and now he'sa part of a strong ST group in 2025.
“I think everyone being on the same page helps," Fletcher said this past weekend about the difference this season. "Coach [Luke Paschall] getting a new scheme is the biggest thing. He's done a wonderful job. Guys like Christian [Harrison] and Jake [Golday] on the punt team do a wonderful job and help me out. I think that's really good.”
The Bearcats will try to send him out fewer than five times this weekend in a road trip to face Oklahoma State. Fletcher doesn't even qualify for the national punter stat leaderboard because UC hasn't punted enough.
