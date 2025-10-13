Cincinnati Bearcats Football Announces Baylor Game Kickoff Time For 2025 Contest
CINCINNATI — A kickoff time is on the board for Cincinnati's homecoming battle against Baylor on Oct. 25. The game is kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Baylor won the only meeting between these two schools back in 2023.
Cincinnati has plenty to play for over the back half of the season, sitting one win away from bowl eligibility and undefeated in the Big 12.
"So what we have shown is that we can win in a lot of different ways," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after Saturday's 20-11 UCF win. "The offense down at Kansas lit up the scoreboard in the yardage, and then today we didn't, but the defense came through. Special teams have been very solid throughout the whole season. I thought today was another great output with Max [Fletcher], I think four balls inside the 20-yard line, including the one there at the end on the two.
"Stephen [Rusnak] knocking down field goals, guys covering kicks, I think they started on the 10-yard line one time on a kickoff. So, I’m just really proud of the way those guys continue to play at a high level. The bottom line is we're sitting here at 5-1, and we just finished this game and won our third conference game in a row, and we got a lot of things we can get fixed. That's a good thing to happen. We're excited about this opportunity we have coming next week.”
The OSU contest kicks off this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
