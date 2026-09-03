'Chasing A Dopamine Hit' - Brendan Sorsby Comments on Betting Violations For First Time

Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby made his first public comments surrounding his betting scandal that occurred in part during his time with the UC program during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

He is a part of a new Texas Tech football documentary airing on Paramount+ this weekend called “The Program.” The show premieres Friday with a ton of "regret" from Sorsby.

He committed a Level III NCAA violation that ended his time in college athletics and barred him from playing this season for Texas Tech after transferring away from Cincinnati in the winter.

The Athletic's Justin Williams got ahold of the comments before the show premiered. Sorsby wagered tens of thousands of dollars on events he was not allowed to touch in the sports betting sphere.

“I couldn’t watch sporting activities without wanting to have something at stake, wanting to have some skin in the game,” Sorsby said about gambling addiction across two seasons each at Indiana and Cincinnati. He bet on his own team while being on the Hoosiers' roster. “Whenever I got to Tech, same deal. Making more money than I ever made in my life, no reason to gamble. And yet I still did it.

"Just chasing a dopamine hit, and that’s where you lose yourself. … I’m walking around the facility, and nobody knows that I have a problem gambling. Once I got found out and got caught, I went to rehab to fix my problem. And here we are.”

It was an emotional experience for the former Bearcat, who will not be facing Cincinnati when Texas Tech comes to town on Oct. 24 for UC's homecoming game.

“I was on the phone with my parents and agent, and I’m sitting there bawling my eyes out,” Sorsby said. “In my head I’m thinking I just threw everything I’ve worked for my entire life out the window. Like, it’s over.”

Cincinnati has been fully cleared in the whole event and is turning the page to a new era with former Georgia Southern veteran JC French IV. He's excited to get rolling at Nippert Stadium with Cincinnati eyeing another bowl appearance this season.

"The vibes are high. I think we're all really excited to get out in Nippert. Especially me--my first time. Really excited to see the fans show out and get the win this first week," French said on Monday.

Cincinnati is taking on Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Sorsby will likely enter the 2027 NFL Draft if the league accepts his next application.

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