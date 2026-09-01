FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up To $350 Bonus Bets for Week 1 of College Football

Week 1 college football kicks off with over 90 games across Labor Day weekend, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $350 in bonus bets . As of Sept. 1, this welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to place bets on marquee matchups like LSU versus Clemson and Oregon against Boise State. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 1 college football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim and delivers bonus bets across seven consecutive days. New customers must deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven days to qualify. For each day you meet the wagering requirement, FanDuel awards a bet reset token that you can use on a wager between $1 and $50.

Here's how the bonus bets work based on your Week 1 college football bets. If you place a $50 wager on LSU to beat Clemson using your bet reset token and the Tigers lose, FanDuel returns your $50 stake as bonus bets. Conversely, if your $50 wager on Oregon to defeat Boise State wins, you keep your winnings but the bonus bet stake itself is not returned. The bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The offer structure breaks down as follows:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day for meeting the daily wagering requirement.

Use each token on a wager worth $1 to $50; if the bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, so new customers should act quickly to claim the offer before the deadline. The maximum bonus potential reaches $350 if you wager $50 daily for all seven days and each bet loses. FanDuel awards the bet reset tokens regardless of whether your daily $5 qualifying wagers win or lose, making this one of the most straightforward welcome offers available.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 1 college football games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity by providing the required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a wager of $5 or more on any college football market to satisfy Day 1 of the seven-day requirement. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a wager between $1 and $50 on any Week 1 game. Repeat the daily wagering process for six more consecutive days to unlock all seven bet reset tokens. Use your bonus bets on additional college football matchups throughout the week.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select matchups. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers updated daily.

Existing customers should check the Promotions section frequently, especially during major college football weekends when FanDuel typically features enhanced bonuses. These promotions give loyal bettors additional value on top of their regular wagering, making it worthwhile to stay engaged with the platform throughout the season.

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