The Bearcats rolled over like most expected, in Saturday's 42-10 road blowout loss to No. 10 BYU. The Cougars did what plenty of road opponents have done to UC this season: Destroy their souls.

Cincinnati's defense continues to be one of the worst total defenses in the country, allowing 8.8 yards per play to another conference opponent.

BYU now leads the all-time series 5-0 across previous meetings dating back to 2015, including a 3-0 advantage in games played in Provo. The Cougars defeated the Bearcats 26-14 at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025.

UC has now finished the regular season losing at least three of the final four games in all four years of the Scott Satterfield era.

Satterfield discussed how the roster build on defense was a mismatch for what DC Nate Woody wanted to do this season earlier this week, and Saturday was another glaring example of that disconnect.

It ends a very predictable 6-6 season for Cincinnati that we nailed in the preseason. The only game result that differed from our game-by-game projection was losing at Arizona and beating Texas Tech.

Cincinnati finishes 2-14 across four Novembers under Satterfield, with wins over Houston in 2023 and Colorado last week.

Top Takeaway: Same Old, Same Old

It's a tired way to watch a team constantly keep losing on the road.

BYU did whatever it wanted through the air against Cincinnati's 131st-ranked defense by success rate.

The secondary is a disaster, and it got pieced up to the tune of 15.8 yards per catch and three scores.

The fact Cincinnati can't muster up any competitive plan on the road or find a way to truly trade blows with a team like BYU is inexcusable at this point in the Satterfield era. JC French IV (11-23, 100 yards, one touchdown, one pick six) has had the wheels come off his strong efficiency train in recent weeks, and Saturday was a mess on the road.

He notched A rough 90 passer rating (season low) and hasn't been quite good enough to uplift a decent Bearcats offense above this horrendous defense (20th in EPA/play on offense). This 6-6 mediocrity isn't on French, though; it's pretty hard to overcome a defense that gives up 28-plus points in every conference game but two (Kansas State, Texas Tech).

Cincinnati likely needs to rip the cord out of the socket on the Satterfield era and start fresh with a true up-and-coming coach. All of his top critics predicted exactly how these past four years would play out.

"I think for us, we should have a team meeting Monday," Satterfield said after the loss. "You go back in, and you wait and see kind of what the bowl situation looks like. Apparently, it's next Sunday, I guess, when all that comes out; championship weeks are coming up now for Big 12 championships, and then the bowls will be announced the following Sunday.

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"So for us, we'll go in and have a lot of meetings and have a team meeting and assess where we're at, and obviously you start looking toward the portal-type stuff, which happens in January, and signing dates next Wednesday. So you're signing high school players next Wednesday. Excited about the guys we're going to sign, and then we'll take it from there."

He noted the coaches have to coach better and the players have to tackle better to turn things around on defense. That obviously goes without saying. In terms of NIL, Cincinnati is set up to be more flush with a bigger budget for Satterfield or a possible new coach.

Player Of The Game: No One, Time For Change

The Bearcats still have a bowl game fate to figure out, but they should be treating it just like the Fenway Bowl that Scott Satterfield didn't end up coaching in a few years ago.

It's time to shift focus from that game to finding a new head coach. There is just no excitement or realistic upward path forward for this team with the results we have. The defensive numbers just cannot be this bad when you get the chance to hire a third DC in four years.

The pivot to Tyson Veidt wasn't planned, but that was somehow a better two years of defense than what Nate Woody's brought to this unit in 2026. With the shift to a 24-team playoff, Cincinnati needs to at least be contending for one of those spots every year, given the 21st-century results for this program.

According to Satterfield's contract language, his buyout after this season is $5.53 million. That's nothing compared to most power conference head coaching deals.

The time is now to get started on finding a new coach to lead Bearcats football.

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