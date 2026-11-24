The Bearcats football team is trying to play spoiler this weekend for all of BYU's postseason hopes. Cincinnati is basically locked into a lower-tier Big 12 bowl no matter if they get to 7-5 overall or finish 6-6 this season, but BYU has a ton on the table.

The No. 10 Cougars need to win Saturday to have any outside hope of making the Big 12 Championship game next weekend. They need a Saturday victory and have Texas Tech lose to get in.

Cincinnati is gunning for its first win over BYU. The Cougars lead the all-time series 4-0 across four previous meetings dating back to 2015, including a 2-0 advantage in games played in Provo. UC is yet to win on the road this season.

Cincinnati will travel out to Utah a day earlier this week to prepare for the altitude jump.

"There's going to be a lot of emotion. You think about Senior Day, and then they're trying to get in the playoffs," Satterfield said about BYU's motivation. "And it's already a difficult place to play anyway. They got a packed-out stadium, and you're flying across the country to play, and we know how challenging it is. And on the road, particularly in the Big 12, you look at the records in the Big 12 on the road, and I think there are two teams with winning records: Utah and Texas Tech. That's it. To their credit, they pulled it out. It shows that if you can play good football, and then you've got the opportunity to go win the game. So I think that's the encouragement."

In terms of bowl fates, Cincinnati has likely options ranging from the Alamo Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and Texas Bowl, to the Liberty Bowl, Cactus Bowl, and Independence Bowl. However, those first two will likely go to Big 12 teams with better records.

The program has earned a bowl bid in 16 of the last 21 seasons. UC is dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary and Satterfield confirmed Malachi Henry is out for the season in another hit to the receiving room. Starting safeties MJ Cannon and Jasper Beeler are fighting through issues this week.

"They present a lot of issues and problems with you there, and they occupy the ball," Satterfield said about BYU. "They're not trying to really go fast and it's just methodical. It's a challenge. I mean, there's no question about it. And then on top of that, they play outstanding defense. Their defense is, I think, their strength."

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Cincinnati closes the regular season at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game is airing on FOX.

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