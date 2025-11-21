Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds 22nd Commitment in 2026 Recruiting Class
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added a three-star talent to the 2026 football class for the second consecutive day this week. McDonogh 35 (Louisiana) wide receiver Heij Jackson is joining the class.
According to 247Sports, Jackson is the 1,391st-ranked player nationally and the 203rd-ranked wide receiver.
He held 14 offers from schools like Arkansas and Alcorn State. The addition brings Cincinnati to 22 commitments and a 56th overall ranking nationally on 247Sports' overall class rankings list. He was originally committed to South Alabama.
He will try to add to the strong wide receiver play Cincinnati has had this season as they look for an upset win over No. 11 BYU on Saturday night.
"I think they're very good in special teams as well. So not too much weakness," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the Cougars this week. "When you think about BYU, a team that's used to winning, I think, they're 20-3 in the last two years. An outstanding football team. This is an opportunity for us, our seniors, senior day for us, to celebrate 22 seniors who will be coming out for the last time. So I'm sure there'll be a lot of emotion out there, and guys like Gavin [Gerhardt] to make his 47th start, which is incredible. One of the best leaders I've ever been around, and [Dontay] Corleone and some of the other guys, and it's just a special group, and so exciting a day for them as well.”
Check out Jackson's highlights here.
