Landon Donovan Slams USMNT Players for Skipping Gold Cup, Pulisic's Father Responds
Landon Donovan took aim at Christian Pulisic and the U.S. men’s national team for missing out on this summer’s Gold Cup.
The USMNT legend was part of Fox’s broadcast for the 2025 Nations League final that ended with Portugal stunning Spain in a penalty shootout. Emphatic celebrations unfolded at the Allianz Arena that had Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in tears following the victory.
Donovan could not help but use the moment to highlight the passion on the pitch for Portugal compared to the lack thereof for the USMNT as of late.
“This is what it means to represent your country. This is what it means,” Donovan said postgame as pictures of an emotional Ronaldo played on the broadcast. “If you don’t want to take this—as a professional soccer player, as someone who gets the opportunity to wear that jersey—seriously and responsibly, then don’t come in.
“[Ronaldo’s] 40 years old. He’s played a long-a-- season. He’s tired [and] he was out there grinding and hurt himself in the process. And I can help but think about some of our guys who are on vacation right now, not wanting to play in Gold Cup. It’s pi----- me off,” Donovan ended.
Donovan’s comments come just days after the USMNT announced its 2025 Gold Cup roster that featured notable absentees including Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest. Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna are also missing out on the tournament to compete in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup with their respective teams.
The Gold Cup is the last true opportunity for the USMNT to participate in a competition before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Mauricio Pochettino will be without almost all of his best players. Pulisic, in particular, has come under fire for opting out of the competition to prioritize his rest and recovery after his career-best season for AC Milan.
Amid the recent criticism, McKennie jumped to Pulisic’s defense.
“Obviously, none of us take for granted playing for the national team. None of us want to lose games,” McKennie told USA TODAY Sports. “All of us want to compete. And for me, it's a little bit, I won't say sad, but as a former national team player, I think as a national team player pool—previous, present—I think it's more about trying to build or even say something like that to a person directly rather than putting it out there.
“That's just my opinion because we've all been through those moments, even when comments about us losing the Nations League were made by many players from before, but they've had the same thing on a bigger stage with not qualifying for the World Cup.”
Pulisic's father, Mark, also posted a response on Instagram which his son liked further calling out Donovan via an AI chatbot's response. “This guy is talking about commitment,” the caption read.
The USMNT is gearing up to play Sweden in its final international friendly of the month before kicking off the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, June 15. Pochettino will hope the Stars and Stripes can snap their three-game losing streak ahead of the tournament, even without his superstars available.