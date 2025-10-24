Cincinnati Bearcats Football Hits Major Milestone Ahead of Baylor Homecoming Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Homecoming contest against the Baylor Bears is officially a sellout for UC football.
Cincinnati is favored to beat Baylor for the first time in school history, front and center for a packed house at Nippert Stadium.
“These guys are fun to be around," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about his team this week. "They're just hanging out in the building here. We've been saying this all summer, how we love being around the guys, and then they love being around each other, sitting in this awesome building that we're in here. As you start playing and winning, obviously, winning is fun. But what's fun about our guys, too, is the week's preparation. It's fun on Tuesday's practice and Wednesday’s practice, and getting the Thursday and Friday. It's just fun being around because they're so intentional in their work about what they're putting in and their routine. That's what's fun, I think Saturday is just showing the fruits of all the labor they put in throughout the whole week.”
The game kicks off tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for those not attending the sellout. Check out Keys to the Gamehere.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk