Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: All Eyes On Evan Pryor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Wildcats released their first injury reports ahead of their clash on Saturday. Cincinnati has two questionable players in running back Evan Pryor and wide receiver Caleb Goodie.
Pryor missed the Utah loss with an ankle injury, while Goodie is on the injury report for the first time this season. The Wildcats already ruled out a key player in starting nose tackle Tiaoalii Savea (372 snaps this season, 62.8 Pro Football Focus grade).
He leaves a big hole in the middle of Arizona's strong defense. They rank in the top five in the country with 12 interceptions this season.
“I think that's also a big part of their success, creating turnovers, and they've taken care of the football too on the offensive side," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "That turnover margin is a huge stat, and I think that's why they've had a lot of success this year. They just do a good job. Their coaches are putting their guys in position to make plays. They do a lot of things on defense, a lot of different pressures. Linebackers are walking up, off the edge, blitzing. They're not scared to blitz a safety or a corner. They're going to give you a lot of different looks to try to confuse the offense.
"They have some good tacklers. Number 43 [Dalton Johnson] is their safety lead tackle. He’s a really good player. Number four [Max Harris] is their middle linebacker, another really good one. They have some good D-linemen that are quick-twitched, who can cause problems when they're on one, blocking. They give you a lot of different looks. You guys mentioned they play man, they do a lot of things back in the back end. They'll play quarters. They'll play man, they'll play Cover 3. They'll jump into some different looks to try to confuse the quarterback. I think that's where quarterbacks have gotten in trouble, throwing into coverage.”
Check out the latest report below:
