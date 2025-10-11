Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: All Eyes On UCF Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — UC and UCF football released their final injury reports of the week ahead of today's clash at Nippert Stadium, with Cincinnati very healthy entering this game.
Meanwhile, UCF looks like it'll have starting quarterback Tayven Jackson available as he didn't pop up on the final report.
He ranks outside the top-80 nationally in ESPN's QBR and will try to improve that against a UC secondary that may miss CB Ormanie Arnold (game-time decision).
The Bearcats are looking to get one win away from bowl eligibility.
"Central Florida is a team that we're very familiar with," UC head coach Scott Satterfield noted this week. "When I was at Louisville, we played them a couple times, and obviously played them since we've been here. I think every time we've played them, it's always one of the faster teams you're going to play based on overall team speed. When you think about all three phases, you turn on the tape, those guys are rolling, and they play extremely hard; they play fast. They have a lot of talent, and they certainly have a team that can go out and win any game they play. Last week, if they don’t get stopped on the one-yard line at Kansas, that game is probably going to overtime.
"We basically did the same thing against Kansas, had to score right there at the end. He has a very talented team, a team that, after you get a couple of losses, your back’s against the wall, they'll come out fighting for sure. Then for us, I feel like each and every week's a new season in this conference, each week presents new challenges. Obviously, the challenge is to come back and then have a great week of practice in preparation this week against a really talented UCF team.”
The game kicks off at noon ET today.
