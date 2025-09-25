All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Dontay Corleone's Initial Status Confirmed Ahead of Kansas Battle

All eyes on Corleone.

Russ Heltman

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) stands on the field against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team has released its first-ever conference game injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kansas.

Cincinnati has three notable names questionable for the contest, including DT Dontay Corleone, RB Manny Covey, and TE Gavin Grover.

As for Kansas, star running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (178 yards on 35 carries this season) is the name to watch as the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster. He is doubtful with an injury he suffered in this past weekend's KU win over West Virginia.

Check out the full list of UC and Kansas injuries below:

OUT FOR CINCINNATI

CB #14 Zay Johnson

WR #18 Kale Woodburn

LB #24 Terrell Holcomb

DL #26 Cam Roetherford

S #35 Drew Robinson

LB #41 Quinn Staten

LB #52 Ronan Casanova

DL #82 James Early

WR #89 Nash Biglin

DL #91 Drew Logan

DL #96 Nathan Nunn

QUESTIONABLE

DL #2 Dontay Corleone

RB #29 Manny Covey

TE #87 Gavin Grover

OUT FOR KANSAS

DE #13 Dylan Brooks

RB #38 Jack Schneider

OL #50 David Abajian

DL #70 Jason Strickland

TE #83 Conlee Hovey

OUT - 1ST HALF

S #11 Devin Dye

DOUBTFUL

RB #9 Daniel Hishaw Jr.

5 #23 Mason Ellis

QUESTIONABLE

WR #13 Bryce Cohoon

WR #84 Jaden Nickens

PROBABLE

CB #0 Austin Alexander

CB #7 DJ Graham I

S #27 Taylor Davis

Cincinnati-Kansas Injury Report
