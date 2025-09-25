Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Dontay Corleone's Initial Status Confirmed Ahead of Kansas Battle
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team has released its first-ever conference game injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kansas.
Cincinnati has three notable names questionable for the contest, including DT Dontay Corleone, RB Manny Covey, and TE Gavin Grover.
As for Kansas, star running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (178 yards on 35 carries this season) is the name to watch as the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster. He is doubtful with an injury he suffered in this past weekend's KU win over West Virginia.
Check out the full list of UC and Kansas injuries below:
OUT FOR CINCINNATI
CB #14 Zay Johnson
WR #18 Kale Woodburn
LB #24 Terrell Holcomb
DL #26 Cam Roetherford
S #35 Drew Robinson
LB #41 Quinn Staten
LB #52 Ronan Casanova
DL #82 James Early
WR #89 Nash Biglin
DL #91 Drew Logan
DL #96 Nathan Nunn
QUESTIONABLE
DL #2 Dontay Corleone
RB #29 Manny Covey
TE #87 Gavin Grover
OUT FOR KANSAS
DE #13 Dylan Brooks
RB #38 Jack Schneider
OL #50 David Abajian
DL #70 Jason Strickland
TE #83 Conlee Hovey
OUT - 1ST HALF
S #11 Devin Dye
DOUBTFUL
RB #9 Daniel Hishaw Jr.
5 #23 Mason Ellis
QUESTIONABLE
WR #13 Bryce Cohoon
WR #84 Jaden Nickens
PROBABLE
CB #0 Austin Alexander
CB #7 DJ Graham I
S #27 Taylor Davis
