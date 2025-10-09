Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Initial Statuses For UCF Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats released their latest injury report ahead of Saturday's home football game against UCF, and they continue to be very healthy entering the midway point of the 2025 season.
UC has one new questionable player in cornerback Ormanie Arnold and two probable players in center Gavin Gerhardt and running back Evan Pryor, but they are otherwise the same on the health front as they were entering the Iowa State win.
On the other side, all eyes are on the quarterback position for UCF as the Knights have questionable tags for starter Tayven Jackson and backup Jacurri Brown. On top of that, they've already ruled out key defensive tackle Horace Lockett.
"They have a lot of talent, and they certainly have a team that can go out and win any game they play," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "Last week, if they don’t get stopped on the one-yard line at Kansas, that game is probably going to overtime. We basically did the same thing against Kansas; we had to score right there at the end. He has a very talented team, a team that, after you get a couple of losses, your back’s against the wall, they'll come out fighting for sure. Then for us, I feel like each and every week's a new season in this conference, each week presents new challenges. Obviously, the challenge is to come back and then have a great week of practice in preparation this week against a really talented UCF team.”
