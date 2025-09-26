All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Multiple Players Dinged Up Entering Kansas Game

The Corleone watch continues.

Russ Heltman

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Manny Covey (29) carries the ball as he is tackled by Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Trey Johnson (17) during a kick off in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Manny Covey (29) carries the ball as he is tackled by Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Trey Johnson (17) during a kick off in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team updated its injury report on Thursday night as anticipation keeps building for Saturday's noon matchup against Kansas.

Cincinnati has three contributors questionable for the contest, including DT Dontay Corleone, RB Manny Covey, and TE Gavin Grover.

As for Kansas, star running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (178 yards on 35 carries this season) is the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster and he's dinged up. Hishaw is doubtful with an injury he suffered in this past weekend's Jayhawks win over West Virginia. Key safety Mason Ellis is also doubtful for the game as of Thursday's report. He's played 119 snaps so far this season.

"I think we've been a pretty solid team over the first three games, but we also know that the real season starts now," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "Big 12 play, everybody's good, everybody's coached well. I think we've seen that as you go and watch all our teams in the Big 12 have done some really good things, and we've already started to see teams beat up on each other.”

Check out the full list of UC and Kansas injuries below:

Big 12 Football Player Availability
Big 12 Football Player Availability / Big 12 Conference

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football