Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Multiple Players Dinged Up Entering Kansas Game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team updated its injury report on Thursday night as anticipation keeps building for Saturday's noon matchup against Kansas.
Cincinnati has three contributors questionable for the contest, including DT Dontay Corleone, RB Manny Covey, and TE Gavin Grover.
As for Kansas, star running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (178 yards on 35 carries this season) is the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster and he's dinged up. Hishaw is doubtful with an injury he suffered in this past weekend's Jayhawks win over West Virginia. Key safety Mason Ellis is also doubtful for the game as of Thursday's report. He's played 119 snaps so far this season.
"I think we've been a pretty solid team over the first three games, but we also know that the real season starts now," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "Big 12 play, everybody's good, everybody's coached well. I think we've seen that as you go and watch all our teams in the Big 12 have done some really good things, and we've already started to see teams beat up on each other.”
Check out the full list of UC and Kansas injuries below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk