Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Four Players On 2026 NFL Draft Midseason Big Board
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus updated its 2026 NFL Draft big board this week, and four Bearcats players are now in the mix to get drafted as the team continues its run in the Big 12 at 6-1.
DT Dontay Corleone (64th), QB Brendan Sorsby (102nd), LB Jake Golday (108th), and TE Joe Royer (118th) all made the cut. Corleone has fallen off a bit this season compared to years past, but it hasn't hurt his draft stock in the eyes of PFF (67.9 PFF grade this season after 73.3 in 2024 and 83.3 in 2023).
Still, The Godfather is a key piece of the Big 12 Championship pursuit, along with all of the other stars. Sorsby has flown up the draft board thanks to his elite start to the season; he could easily end the season among the top 100.
“The culture that we've established, everybody understands our goal is to be in Dallas at the end of the year," Sorsby said last week. "Our goal isn't just to make it to a bowl game. The message is still the same, go 1-0 this week and just find a way to get better.”
The Texas native is the Big 12’s highest-rated QB by PFF (91.9) and Total ESPN QBR (85.0), ranking second (behind OSU’s Julian Sayin) and No. 7 nationally in the metrics. He has 23 total TDs (17 passing, six rushing) against just one turnover. The TDs accounted for are also among the nation's top-five numbers.
The goal is to score, and Sorsby is proving he can do that as well as any passer in the country amidst of a wide-open 2026 quarterback class. It will be interesting to see how he approaches his next step to the NFL.
