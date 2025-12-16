Cincinnati Bearcats Football Loses Assistant Coach to SEC School

CINCINNATI — UC is in the market for a new cornerbacks coach. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that Eddie Hicks is leaving the program to take the same job with Arkansas in the SEC.

Hicks spent one season at Cincinnati, taking over for Kerry Coombs last offseason. UC struggled in the secondary again in 2025, allowing 7.4 yards per attempt (80th nationally) and a whopping 67.1% completion rate (127th). That's not all on the cornerbacks, but they take a lot of responsibility.

Hicks joined Cincinnati's coaching staff in January 2025 as its cornerbacks coach. Before that, he spent the last two seasons as the lead defensive analyst for LSU.

UC has already hired a new director of player personnel, has an unannounced assistant general manager in the fold, and will likely fill this CB coaching role quickly as well.

"Yeah, I mean, happy for those guys. They did a great job for us for the three years they were here, talented young people," UC head coach Satterfield said about former AGM and DPP's Carter Wilson and Jack Griffith. "They deserve a move up, great opportunity for them, and so wish them nothing but the best. But we're already in the process of getting some guys in here. We all know it's go time right now and over the next three weeks. And so we'll have some guys in place here very soon to be able to help us navigate this transfer portal."

Cincinnati continues bowl practice this week ahead of the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2.

