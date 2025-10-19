Cincinnati Bearcats Football Moves Up In AP Poll Following 49-17 Win Over Oklahoma State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are moving up the AP and Coaches' Poll Top 25s this week. UC football stands at No. 21 in both marks following the 49-17 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Cincinnati enters this next game against Baylor 6-1 straight up and 5-1 against the spread, while the Baylor Bears are 4-2, SU, but just 1-5 ATS this season. The Bearcats are trying to do the same revenge role they captured against Oklahoma State after losing to both them and Baylor in 2023.
UC can continue to share a tie for the Big 12 lead with a home win this coming weekend.
"Our offense had the ball four times in the first half and scored on all of them," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the 49-17 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. "They really grabbed that momentum, particularly before halftime, after being backed up at our own 5 or 6 yard line. We got caught in a lull in the third, and (OSU) got back in it, but the play of the fourth quarter was Brendan Sorsby hitting Caldwell on the big third-and-16. I'm really proud of our guys, and we're ready to get home to Nippert Stadium next week."
The Bearcats play Baylor at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
