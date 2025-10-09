Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases UCF Uniform Combination For Home Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats dropped the uniform combination for another home game this weekend against the UCF Knights.
Cincinnati is rocking a black "CINCY" script helmet with red jerseys and black pants for the noon matchup against their long-time rival.
The Knights are big underdogs in the game, but aren't getting taken lightly by the home squad.
“It's a very talented defensive front that we're getting ready to play," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. These guys are long, some big defensive tackles. They're fast, they're twitchy. They create havoc in the backfield, and then their linebackers can run as well. It seems like they're always keeping six guys around that box right there, no matter what they're doing in the secondary. That makes it difficult for the offensive line. Obviously, we have five guys; if they have six, we have to figure out which five to block.
"Then when they're twitchy like that, it makes it more difficult, but obviously you want to establish the offensive and defensive lines. I think any time you can do that, you're going to give yourself a great chance of winning the game. We love to run the football; we all know that. I think Central Florida does as well. So to me, that's a big-time matchup, like who can get their establishment up front. We'll have a great opportunity to win.”
Check out the full combination below:
