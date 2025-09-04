Cincinnati Bearcats Football Reveals Uniform For 2025 Home Opener, Fresh Entry Info
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats Football squad is opening up the home matchups this season in style with its Week 2 uniform selection.
Brendan Sorsby and Co. are rocking the all-white uniform against the Bowling Green State Falcons.
Cincinnati is a massive 87.2% favorite to win the game on ESPN's Football Power Index and should have little trouble with the Falcons.
"Watching their game from last week, their guys played hard, they’re coached well," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about BGSU. "Coach [Eddie] George and his staff did a really good job. We went back and watched Tennessee State as well. He did some really good things there. Also, these guys will play hard, there’s no question about it. Very physical. Going back to BG last year, they lost to Penn State by a touchdown, Texas A&M by six. They’re not going to be intimidated by coming in here and playing. So, we’ve continued to elevate our play, play with the same intensity, executebetter, and at a high level. We’re going to go out and play a great game this week.”
The team also has a message for fans getting their tickets ready for Saturday's game.
Cincinnati Athletics is ready to welcome you back to Nippert Stadium on Saturday, and its three-step guide for the easiest ticket entry is here.
- Step 1: Download the Cincinnati Bearcats app in the app store (if you haven't yet)
- Step 2: Log in with your Ticketmaster account or sign up
- Step 3: Add to your wallet today
Check out the full uniform combination below:
