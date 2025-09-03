Cincinnati Bearcats Football Static in National Analytic Metrics Following Season-Opening Loss
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats dropped their opening game of the 2025 collegiate football season, but the 20-17 defeat did very little to hurt their national standing in major analytic metrics.
Cincinnati checks in at No. 55 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric, which is a five-spot jump from this time last week. Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 52 on ESPN's Football Power Index and 43rd on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (50th average ranking among all three metrics).
The sky is not falling just yet in Clifton. UC was a couple of plays away from not only winning the game but doing so comfortably. The defense has to better capitalize on balls put in harm's way, and Brendan Sorsby cannot pass like he did on Thursday (13-of-25 for 69 yards and one INT).
Despite those horrific numbers, UC still ran the ball 30 times for 202 yards and two scores. The positives are there to keep building around, and Cincinnati gets a nice two-game stretch against weaker opponents to clean up those mistakes and get ready for the Big 12 opener at Kansas.
“I think it's difficult as a quarterback when you make a negative play, you have to forget it. You have to move on. You have to go on to the next play, but that's the last play. So now you have to live with that one until we get out here on Saturday," Scott Satterfield said about Sorsby's game-ending interception. "I thought he did a good job Sunday. Friday, we come back in and watch the film and put it to bed. Obviously, frustration is in the building. Sunday, we went out and practiced, a more extended Sunday practice for us, and I thought we did a really good job going out.
"The guys practiced hard and really focused on this week. I think you have to put it to bed. You can not dwell on that. Had to learn from it. I thought it was a great play by them. Obviously, if he had it over, he would have thrown it wider and deeper. And where we catch it? Nobody catches it. But it's something you have to learn from, and you have to move on, so you do not make that same mistake again."
They can get back to .500 and above across the next two weeks.
