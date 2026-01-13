Cincinnati Bearcats Football Rounding Out Top-40 Transfer Portal Class After Signing Over 20 Talents

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is winding down its transfer blitz from the past 10 days after bringing in 22 new names to help transition the roster into its biggest shift since Scott Satterfield took over as head coach.

UC general manager Zach Grant is proud of what the whole program accomplished over this time. Cincinnati's total class ranks 38th nationally right now on 247Sports, but the site has not logged Penn transfer QB Liam O'Brien or Colorado School of Mines WR Flynn Schiele.

"9 days. 30 Official Visits. 22 Signees. Coaches, Recruiting, AT, S&C, Nutrition, Academics, Compliance, Contracts, Legal, Creative, EQ, Ops, Admin. To be efficient in the Portal, it takes everyone. Extremely proud of the work of these men and women. The Bearcats got better!" Grant posted on X last week.

A few names came in and signed over the last few days, including Illinois State transfer LB Patrick Bauer, Washington State CB Kenny Worthy, and Schiele, all of whom signed with the Bearcats.

Bauer commits to the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6-3, 235 pounds. He has two years of eligibility left after notching 67 tackles, five pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and a pick-six this past season for the FCS runner-up Cardinals.

He posted a 73.8 Pro Football Focus grade on 680 snaps. Bauer is not ranked as a transfer on 247Sports.

As for Worthy, the 6-foot, 177-pound CB posted 23 tackles across 384 snaps in 2025. The redshirt freshman held opposing wideouts to a 53.6% completion rate when targeted.

It amounted to a 67.3 PFF grade on 384 snaps. He has three years left to play college football after getting ranked 951st on 247Sports' transfer rankings and 106th among cornerbacks.

Things round out with Schiele. The 6-3, 210-pound playmaker was knocked out for the season in his first game of the 2025 campaign. He has 2,292 career yards, 23 TDs, and 17 ypc, including a 1,195-yard and 12-touchdown 2024 statline on 66 catches.

He is not ranked on 247Sports' transfer metrics.

