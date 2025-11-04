Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Named National Award Semifinalist
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have another player in the mix for a major national award on the football field. Linebacker Jake Golday is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, annually earned by the nation's top linebacker.
The award started in 1985 and is named for legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. Cincinnati's top tackler is one of 12 semifinalists.
Golday has been a consistent mauler on defense for the Bearcats this year. His 80 tackles are tied for the most in the Big 12, and he ranks 25th nationally in tackles per game (8.9). Golday has logged 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble as well to mix in with all of those tackling stops.
He is a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week winner this season, earning the award after the Nebraska and Iowa State games, and he has led Cincinnati in tackles six times this year. Golday has turned into one of the best transfer portal finds of the Scott Satterfield era, and this is another notch in his growing belt of success.
Check out the other finalists below:
C.J. Allen, Georgia
Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Golday
Anthony Hill, Texas
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Red Murdock, Buffalo
Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Kam Robinson, Virginia
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
Sonny Styles, Ohio State
