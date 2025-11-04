All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Named National Award Semifinalist

Cincinnati's top tackler this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have another player in the mix for a major national award on the football field. Linebacker Jake Golday is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, annually earned by the nation's top linebacker.

The award started in 1985 and is named for legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. Cincinnati's top tackler is one of 12 semifinalists.

Golday has been a consistent mauler on defense for the Bearcats this year. His 80 tackles are tied for the most in the Big 12, and he ranks 25th nationally in tackles per game (8.9). Golday has logged 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble as well to mix in with all of those tackling stops.

He is a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week winner this season, earning the award after the Nebraska and Iowa State games, and he has led Cincinnati in tackles six times this year. Golday has turned into one of the best transfer portal finds of the Scott Satterfield era, and this is another notch in his growing belt of success.

Check out the other finalists below:

C.J. Allen, Georgia

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Aiden Fisher, Indiana

Golday

Anthony Hill, Texas

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Red Murdock, Buffalo

Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Kam Robinson, Virginia

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

