Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Named to Preseason Award Watchlist
CINCINNATI — Bearcats center Gavin Gerhardt earned some recognition this week as a member of the 2025 Rimington Award preseason watchlist.
The award goes to the nation's best center following each college football season.
Gerhardt has been a mainstay at Cincinnati this decade, carrying a 12-game start streak into the 2025 season as he tries to protect Brendan Sorsby along with the rushing attack.
Sorsby has been working on his passing acumen with his new receiving corps throughout fall camp.
Gerhardt's been adjusting to new guards alongside him as well.
"Obviously, the practice reps, and then it's just the reps throughout the summer and throughout the spring as well," Sorsby said this week on the Let's Reign Podcast. "The extra reps and more, so just the mental side of the game too. Like, 'Hey, I want you here at this time.' And then taking it out to the field and actually executing it and doing it. Because we do have a ton of talented receivers now, and it is tough because they're all new.
"And haven't had a ton of time on task with them. I haven't had any game reps with any of them, besides Joe. But it'll be fun to get out there and show what we can do, because I'm really confident in this group, and, you know, I'm confident in just the talent level in the offense as a whole, just every room. I'm really excited about what we can do."
The whole offense gets rolling for real against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk