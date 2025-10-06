All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Wins Two Big 12 Weekly Awards Following Iowa State Win

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcat mascot performs in the student section during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI — Another week, another set of Big 12 awards for the Cincinnati Bearcats Football team. UC took home two honors following the 38-30 win over Iowa State: Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week, and LB Jake Golday won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Golday posted 12 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and made a clutch 4th-and-1 stop late in the game. He now leads all Big 12 players in tackles per game this season (9.8) and had an 82.3 PFF grade in the outing. It’s his second time winning this award this season.

As for the offensive line, they mowed open rushing lanes for 260 yards and still have allowed just one sack on the season. It resulted in their first 90-plus PFF run-blocking grade of the campaign and second consecutive weekly honor. They’ve won this award three times now in 2025.

Head coach Scott Satterfield is seeing his team fire on nearly all cylinders.

“I don't think we think like that. We try to stay in the moment," Satterfield said about looking ahead. "I think if you think like that, then you set yourself up for failure. For us, it's about our process. It's about celebrating this win today, because it was a big win, and then it's about getting in there tomorrow and trying to heal up, and then moving forward for our next opponent. So, you can't think like that. You've got to think about one week at a time and your opponent that you're getting ready to play.”

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

