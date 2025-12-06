Bengals vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Bet on Dalton Kincaid)
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will face each other in a game that will have a significant role in how the AFC playoff picture will look. The Bengals are still alive in the playoff hunt, but will likely need to win out their final five games. Meanwhile, the Bills are barely clinging on to a postseason spot, currently set as the No. 7 seed, which means they can ill-afford to lose many more games.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this Week 14 showdown.
Bengals vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets
- Chase Brown OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Gabe Davis OVER 1.5 Receptions (-140)
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+225)
Chase Brown OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
The Bills have struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 31st in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.2 yards per rush. That could set Chase Brown up to have a solid performance, especially considering he has rushed for 78+ yards in three-straight games. He's in a great spot to at least reach 50 yards on Sunday.
Gabe Davis OVER 1.5 Receptions (-140)
Game Davis is slowly being worked back into the Bills' offense since re-joining the team a few weeks ago. He has seen 2+ targets in all three games, and I expect those numbers to go up moving forward. He has a favorable matchup ahead of him against the Bengals' defense, and we only need him to record two receptions for this bet to hit.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+225)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Dalton Kincaid to score as my No. 4 prop bet for this week:
Betting on tight ends to score against the Bengals is the gift that keeps on giving. Cincinnati has been horrific when it comes to defending tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Dalton Kincaid is expected to return to action for the Bills this weekend, and he has already scored four touchdowns in eight games this season. With the Bills struggling to find consistent production at wide receiver, I expect them to lean on their tight ends in the final stretch of the season.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.
Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!