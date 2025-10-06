Cincinnati Bearcats LB Jake Golday Wins Weekly National Award Following Iowa State Performance
CINCINNATI — UC linebacker Jake Golday continued his great play in Saturday's 38-30 win over Iowa State this past weekend, and it earned him Senior Bowl National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Golday posted 12 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and made a clutch 4th-and-1 stop late in the game. He now leads all Big 12 players in tackles per game this season (9.8).
The rangy linebacker was Cincinnati's highest-grade player in the game by Pro Football Focus, and he's elevating his 2026 NFL Draft more and more each week. That's way down the line, though. Scott Satterfield, Golday, and the rest of the team are focused on UCF this Saturday.
“I don't think we think like that. We try to stay in the moment," Satterfield said about looking ahead. "I think if you think like that, then you set yourself up failure. For us, it's about our process. It's about celebrating this win today, because it was a big win, and then it's about getting in there tomorrow and trying to heal up, and then moving forward for our next opponent. So, you can't think like that. You've got to think about one week at a time and your opponent that you're getting ready to play.”
The game kicks off at noon ET on FS1.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk