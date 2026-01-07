Cincinnati Bearcats Legend Travis Kelce 'Would Return' To NFL If Key Things Happen

CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce may be running it back for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Bearcats legend discussed his next moves on the latest New Heights Podcast.

Kelce has played in the league since 2013, with 1,080 catches for 13,002 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection, and 2010s PFHOF All-Decade Team member.

His Chiefs season ended this past Sunday with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City finished 6-11 after losing its final eight games. Kelce had three catches for 12 yards in the finale.

“If my body can heal up, rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-20/21 week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” Kelce said. “I think right now is just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kind of when it all settles down.”

Kelce has been in communication with the team and will take some time to fully decide on another NFL season at 36, soon-to-be 37 years old.

“I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having my exit meetings and everything, they know where I stand at least right now. There's a lot of love for the game that's still there, and I don't think I'll ever lose that. It's a tough thing to navigate,” said Kelce on the show.

The long offseason has begun in the NFL.

