Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great's Roster Fate Decided on Latest NFL Team
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is back on the market after being released by the Bengals. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news as Ridder assesses his next move, which could be sticking around on the Bengals' practice squad.
The veteran quarterback closed out the preseason against Indianapolis, going 8-of-20 passing for 75 yards, one interception, and one rushing touchdown.
He won't be the Bengals' backup entering the season after Jake Browning firmly maintained that role, but could stay in town on the practice squad.
"You can't blame anything on [a lack of] reps like that," Ridder noted to the media about his poor performance against the Colts this past weekend. "In this game, in this profession, you gotta be able to put it together when your name is called on, so it doesn't matter whether you're getting 10 reps or 100 reps, you gotta be ready to go."
Ridder held a 63.9 Pro Football Focus grade entering the contest, but is on the outside looking in on another NFL roster after time with the Falcons, Cardinals, and Raiders.
