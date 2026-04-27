Former Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Taking Leave of Absence From Texas Tech For Betting Addiction

A bombshell report surrounding former UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby dropped on Monday. ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the now Texas Tech quarterback is entering treatment for a gambling addiction stemming from bets he allegedly made on Indiana Hoosiers games while playing for that program before UC.

There is no reporting of Sorsby betting on games while at Cincinnati in 2024 and 2025.

"Sorsby's decision to seek treatment for gambling addiction, according to sources, came in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app, which jeopardizes his eligibility with Texas Tech," Thamel wrote. "The NCAA is investigating Sorsby's gambling, according to sources, as the organization forbids athletes from betting on both college and pro sports.

"Texas Tech said in a statement that the university 'is committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being.' According to sources, Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve. The bets in 2022, according to sources, were on Indiana to win, and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared."

UPDATE: On3's Pete Nakos reports Sorsby bet on live pitches during Cincinnati Reds games while living in Cincinnati. At that time, pro sports bets were outlawed under NCAA rule. The provision to allowed student-athletes and staff to bet on pro sports did not go into effect until Nov. 1, 2025.

Murky Future

Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby is also in the midst of a $1 million lawsuit levied against him by Cincinnati for not upholding his NIL agreement with the school that he forgo to sign a multi-million dollar contract with the Red Raiders.

The Texas Tech brass is throwing full support behind their quarterback, who could be deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2025 season due to their zero-tolerance gambling policy.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

College players who bet on "intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition" can be deemed immediately ineligible by the NCAA, pending appeal.

It's a massive ripple through the Big 12, which Fanduel Sportsbook had Texas Tech favored to win entering Monday at -140 odds.

Check out the full story from Thamel here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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