BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 12 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. New users can place their first wager on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and receive bonus bets back if it loses. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available to new sportsbook users. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real-money wager on any market, including Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

Win or lose, every new user receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

To put this in context, say you back Canada to win at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina. If Jonathan David delivers and Canada takes the three points, you collect your winnings immediately. If Bosnia's disciplined defensive shape holds firm and your bet loses, BetMGM sends your stake back in bonus bets so you can keep betting throughout the tournament.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, also expiring after seven days. Either way, the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included.

MGM Rewards Points are a versatile loyalty currency worth knowing about. They can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, standard MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live event tickets. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Canada kicks off its Group B campaign:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market, such as Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, to activate the offer. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your MGM Rewards Points: Regardless of the outcome, your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, apply your bonus bets to additional wagers within seven days of issuance. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and markets, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on marquee matches to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is regularly something new to take advantage of. The best place to stay current is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where all active offers are listed and updated regularly. Whether you are following the rest of Group B or betting across other sports, it is worth checking back often to make the most of what BetMGM has available.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.