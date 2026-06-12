Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can claim $365 in Bonus Bets by placing a $10 wager, just in time for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B. No promo code is needed to unlock this sportsbook promos deal. This June 12 offer is one of the best available for new bettors heading into the tournament.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Canada vs Bosnia

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is required to activate the offer — simply register, deposit, and bet. Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina makes for an ideal first wager, with plenty of markets available across the match.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. If you back Canada to win at standard match odds, that selection will comfortably meet the minimum odds requirement. Whether Canada pulls off the predicted 2-1 victory or Bosnia holds firm for a draw, your Bonus Bets will be released once the qualifying wager settles.

Here is a closer look at how the Bonus Bets work after your qualifying wager settles:

You receive $365 in Bonus Bets regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, but any returns generated from them are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the settled bets requirement.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

For example, if you place $10 on Canada to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada wins 2-1 as predicted, you collect your winnings plus $365 in Bonus Bets. If Bosnia holds on for a surprise result and your bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in Bonus Bets to use across other markets. Either way, the bonus code for bet365 delivers strong value for new customers entering the tournament.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your Bonus Bets across available markets before they expire seven days after being added to your balance.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, read our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina group play

Existing bet365 customers are not left out when it comes to ongoing value. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers tied to major soccer tournaments and international fixtures. These deals can shift from week to week, so it pays to check the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app to stay current on what is available. With Group B action heating up, there is likely to be plenty worth exploring beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.