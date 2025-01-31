All Bearcats

Report: Cincinnati Safety Logan Wilson Earns Extra Year of Eligibility

This could be a massive boost to UC's special teams.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Logan Wilson (13) and defensive end Eric Phillips (97) celebrate after Wilson made an interception in the third quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Logan Wilson (13) and defensive end Eric Phillips (97) celebrate after Wilson made an interception in the third quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a crucial player back in the fold for the 2025 football season. The Enquirer's Scott Springer reports that safety Logan Wilson had his waiver approved for one more year of eligibility.

Wilson notched 20 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups.

He will provide more depth in the secondary next season and should help beef up a struggling special teams unit even more. Wilson started one game in 2024 and tallied a 59.6 defensive PFF grade across 285 snaps. 

His impact was felt more on special teams, notching a 62.5 special teams grade on 103 snaps. Cincinnati should be a bowl-eligible outfit if it gets better results from the forgotten phase (86th nationally in PFF special teams grade).

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents

Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied

On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd

Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team

Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road

Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others

Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State

Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury

Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62

Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado

The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football