When Scott Satterfield was hired by Cincinnati in 2023, there were largely two reactions.

The first was a fairly local one as the Bearcats were looking to replace the extremely successful Luke Fickell—he has big shoes to fill and the tall task of transitioning the program from the American to the Big 12. The other viewpoint, shared fairly widely, was that Satterfield did well to reset his coaching clock at another Power 4 job after going 25–24 and largely wearing out his welcome at Louisville.

Though he did get a fresh start after leaving a well-positioned Cardinals program, Satterfield was unable to do much of anything consistently during his time in the Queen City. Even with a massive upset of Texas Tech earlier this year, the lack of progress on the field was always going to put him in a precarious position in Year 4 and he was finally shown the exit door on Sunday to conclude his tenure with the Bearcats with just one winning season and a 21–28 overall record.

Now comes a fascinating coaching opportunity for someone. This is a place where you can win plenty of games in a major league, there’s access to lots of talent locally and has been the kind of place which is often a stepping stone to a major job in the sport. Even with Satterfield’s struggles and roster resources behind a few of their peers, this should not be a place that will struggle to gain traction with some quality coaches.

So who could the Bearcats turn to? Here are 13 candidates to take over the program:

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Brian Kelly, former LSU head coach

We’ve seen a recent trend of coaches returning to their old programs and it wouldn’t be out of left field for the same to happen at Cincinnati with Kelly. He’s gotten in the mix at Maryland and indicated he wants to come back to coaching after a year in the TV booth. Will the fuzzy memories of leading the Bearcats to a BCS bowl be enough to garner Kelly a shot at winning in Cincy again?

Gino Guidugli, Notre Dame QB coach/pass game coordinator

There’s a not insignificant portion of the Bearcats fan base who would have preferred Guidugli was elevated to replace Fickell a few years ago after the former Cincinnati quarterback opted to use the opportunity to join the Fighting Irish. He’s done a terrific job in South Bend the last few years and should be firmly in the mix for a number of jobs in the Midwest this cycle.

Tim Polasek, North Dakota State head coach

Polasek is in a good spot to be picky at where his next job can be, but it will be hard to deny there will be some interest in him for Power 4 jobs after successfully moving the Bison up to the FBS level.

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan head coach

Taylor has played or coached all around the region and has head coaching credentials that are bound to get plenty of Bearcats fans on board after going 6–2 in MAC play with a conference title included. If the program wants to get back to being a hard-nosed one that develops players for the next level, this would be a good way to return to such roots.

Brian Hartline, USF head coach

The Canton native who has starred for Ohio State and in the NFL has had a solid but unremarkable first season in charge of the Bulls. He’s highly regarded for his ability to recruit and develop wideouts and would certainly be able to field a much better roster in the Big 12 than he would in the American.

Tre Lamb, Tulsa head coach

Another coach who has won and worked his way up, it won’t be long before Lamb gets a Power 4 job at this point. He’s done well in engineering some big upsets at Tulsa and gotten the program pointed in the right direction, and any athletic director that hires him will appreciate that he’s not going to complain about going golfing with boosters to raise funds.

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Jeff Monken, Army head coach

Monken has been in the mix for a handful of Power 4 jobs and grew up in the Midwest. He’s not married to running the triple option and would instill the toughness and discipline that Bearcats fans are looking for.

JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State head coach

He’s got plenty of Midwest and Power 4 experience, plus has authored one of the bigger turnarounds during his first season on the job in Corvallis. A terrific recruiter and excellent evaluator of talent, it wouldn’t hurt if he could take his star quarterback and receiver with him to Cincinnati either.

Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio) head coach

It’s been a mystery why Martin hasn’t landed a bigger job despite more than a decade of great work with the RedHawks, including three straight trips to the conference title game. He naturally knows how to run a program, identify talent and ensure the floor is incredibly high with a team that is well coached and ready to play each week.

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky head coach

It’s been a bit of a down season for the Hilltoppers, but Helton has won at least eight games six times in his eight years at Western Kentucky. His offense constantly puts up a ton of points, he understands quarterback development and would allow the Bearcats to fit right into a Big 12 which has started to become a little more wide open offensively.

Marty Biagi, Notre Dame special teams coordinator

One of the best special teams coordinators in the country should be getting more looks to run his own program and the proximity to where he grew up should gain him some traction with a job like Cincinnati. His enthusiasm and demeanor would be a welcome change in the Queen City.

Vince Kehres, Syracuse defensive coordinator

It’s hard to resonate more in the state of Ohio than having the last name Kehres and the Cuse DC would walk into the building with an impressive résumé that includes going 95–6 with his alma mater at the Division III level.

Al Golden, Bengals defensive coordinator

Though he may have to balance a Super Bowl run with the Bengals, it would certainly be smart for Cincinnati to look across town at Golden. It’s been awhile since he was a head coach at Miami, but he was a big part of Notre Dame’s run to the national title and is still plenty young enough to be a big upgrade for the Bearcats.

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